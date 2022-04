We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I would expect it to happen in this series if it goes beyond five games. The starting center is traveling with the team to Brooklyn and although he’s unlikely to play in the next two games, the four-week mark in his recovery timeline falls in the middle of next week, which would be Game 5. Given the fact that he’s had no setbacks in his recovery according to Ime Udoka and the Celtics would have lost at least two out of three if this series extends to six games, that should be enough for Williams to at least give it a shot.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO