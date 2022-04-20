ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best garage heater

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KHON2
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A garage may be designed to safely store your car, but in practice, it can be used for just about anything. Among the most popular uses for a garage is to transform it into a home workshop. In warm months, it’s...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum 'Works as Well' as a Dyson — but at $99, It's a Fraction of the Price

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning season is still in full swing — so if you haven't started scrubbing the kitchen sink or vacuuming every inch of the house, you've still got plenty of time to jump in on the fun. Start by nabbing the Shark NV105 Navigator Light Upright Vacuum, which is currently under $100 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Add extra storage space in any kitchen with one $40 purchase

We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. Now that we have your bathroom covered, it’s time to add cheap storage space in your kitchen. The bathroom storage solution we mentioned gives you a surprising about of space in bathrooms of any size. Not only is it awesome, but it’s also on sale at the lowest price ever today at Amazon. How can you pass this up for just $28?!
LIFESTYLE
SPY

4 Tips for Spring Cleaning Your Garage, According to a Home Care Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It’s almost spring, a.k.a that fateful time of year when the urge to clean, purge and organize everything in your life becomes overwhelming. The snow has melted, clouds have cleared and things are feeling fresher outside, so it’s natural to want your interior world to feel the same. One of the toughest areas of your home to organize? The garage. Organizing your garage can sometimes feel like trying to wrestle an alligator covered in...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heater#Natural Gas#Internal Heating#Garages#Bestreviews
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Carpet So It Looks as Good as New

Most people have a love-hate relationship with their carpets. The floor coverings add texture, color, and warmth to a space, but they also seem to soak up stains better than anything else in your home. And because you eat, drink, and walk around on them, they’re constantly getting splattered with something. They also trap allergens and can make asthma worse. If your latest accident has you googling “how to clean carpet,” you’ll be happy to know that there are a variety of great stain removers ready to tackle the job.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Yes, There's a Specific Temperature You Should Set Your Thermostat to This Summer

Last summer, several US states broke long-standing temperature records -- and this summer is likely to be just as hot. With rising temperatures, it can be hard to battle the heat, which often leaves our AC working overtime and our cooling bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration states that air conditioning accounts for 12 percent of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

10 Tips For Cleaning and Maintaining Your Toilet

No one likes cleaning a toilet, but these maintenance tips will at least make the process a little easier — and less gross. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

10 Bathroom Mirror Ideas

Switch out your builder-grade mirror with one of these fabulous DIY and store-bought bathroom mirror ideas!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy