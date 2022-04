A project to replace downtown Brownsville’s old pedestrian street lamps with new, more energy-efficient lighting fixtures has run into a couple of snags. The pilot project entailed 15 new lights and poles along East Elizabeth Street downtown. The work began late last year and was completed in time for Charro Days, though now the lights have been switched off until certain issues can be resolved, such as the fact that delivery trucks have been accidentally running into and damaging some of the new fixtures.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO