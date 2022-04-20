ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Devin Booker's fist bump with a baby is the heartwarming highlight of the NBA playoffs

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter Tuesday night in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans and his final bucket was a heartwarmer.

The guard hit a tough corner jumper just before the buzzer and fell to the floor next to the crowd.

Booker looked up and there was a baby in the lap of a man right next to him, so he gave the baby a fist bump before running back to the huddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138x0i_0fEg1zQV00

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fist-bumps a baby after falling out of bounds while scoring during Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

AP Photo/Matt York

However, the night turned for the Suns and Booker when the All-Star guard, who was spectacular in the first half with 31 points, left with right hamstring tightness in the third quarter.

New Orleans' Brandon Ingram had a fantastic all-around game with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pelicans over the Suns 125-114 in Game 2, pulling off the impressive road win to tie the series at 1-all and earn their first postseason victory since 2018.

As the final buzzer sounded, Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. set the ball down on the court and sprinted off the court into the tunnel with his teammates.

Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.

"Good win, let's go," Nance said. "Let's go home."

Not only did the Suns lose the game, but they're unsure about the health status of Booker.

The Suns - who led the NBA with a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season - trailed 77-74 when he departed.

There wasn't much of an update on Booker's health or if the injury might keep him out beyond Tuesday. Suns guard Chris Paul said the injury was no excuse for the loss.

"We've got guys that are more than capable of stepping up," Paul said. "Book was killing. He was having a big-time game, but it is what it is."

Phoenix kept the game close without its leading scorer and even took a lead early in the fourth, but the Pelicans rallied, getting big 3s from Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum and Ingram to take an advantage they wouldn't relinquish.

"Everything was flowing," Ingram said. "Everybody was effective on the floor, all five. All five made something happen, whether it was offensively or defensively. We were really connected today."

McCollum finished with 23 points. Ingram added tough back-to-back jumpers in the closing minutes to keep a final Suns rally at bay.

"This is one of his best and it was on a big stage," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "I'm proud of that young man. He works his tail off, he's a great teammate, high character, high IQ and he put it on display tonight."

Ingram finished 13 of 21 shooting from the field. The Pelicans shot 17 of 30 (57%) from 3-point range.

The Suns certainly missed Booker in the final quarter, but spotty transition defense throughout the evening was a bigger culprit in the loss.

"That was probably, for us, the worst we have ever looked in transition since I have been here," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "For that to happen in a playoff game was a bit unsettling for everybody.

The Pelicans admitted they were a little surprised by the intensity of their Game 1 loss, especially during the first half when they fell into a 19-point halftime hole. They didn't make the same mistake on Tuesday, taking a 30-28 lead after one quarter.

The Suns rallied for a 61-56 halftime advantage thanks to Booker scoring spree. He scored all of his 31 in the first half on 12 of 18 shooting, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. He hit a 30-footer just before the halftime buzzer after the Pelicans inexplicably left him open.

BOOKER'S INJURY

Booker left the game and went to the locker room late in the third quarter. On the possession before he departed, he jumped to contest a fastbreak shot by New Orleans, but it wasn't immediately clear that he was hurt.

He returned at the beginning of the fourth quarter wearing warmups and never re-entered the game. Booker missed multiple games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKS

One of the more entertaining exchanges of the game came in the third quarter when the Suns' Mikal Bridges, former Villanova two-time national champion, and Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes swapped spectacular blocks on back-to-back possessions.

Bridges struck first, swatting Hayes' turn-around jumper to start a Suns fastbreak. Bridges looked like he might finish with a dunk a few seconds later but Hayes recovered for his own block, trapping the ball with two hands against the backboard.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: McCollum nearly had a triple-double, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.

Suns: Paul finished with 17 points and 14 assists but shot just 5 of 16 from the field.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Devin Booker
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker sighting gives Suns fans major hope on hamstring injury

Devin Booker’s status for the Phoenix Suns remains unclear after he sustained a hamstring injury, but it is worth noting he joined the team in their trip to New Orleans. Booker suffered the injury in their Game 2 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He left the contest in the third quarter and did not return, allowing the Pels to stage a furious rally to even the series at 1-1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Phoenix Suns#The New Orleans Pelicans#Ap Photo
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Devin Booker's Hamstring Injury Goes From Bad To Worse

Just a couple of nights ago, the Phoenix Suns found themselves in a bit of a bind as Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury after scoring a whopping 31 points in the first half alone. As a result of his injury, the Suns were never the same team and ultimately fell to the Pelicans who were able to tie up the series.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ja Morant buried entire state of Minnesota with tweet after comeback vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy