26-year-old Brandon Yazzie dead after a motorcycle crash in Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

 2 days ago

Officials identified 26-year-old Brandon Yazzie as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Chandler. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place near Palm Lane and Pecos Road [...]

