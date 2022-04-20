ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

2 cows killed after Illinois interstate crash

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILL COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two cows are dead after a three-vehicle crash in northern Illinois. It happened around 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 on Interstate 80 at milepost 129 in Will County. Illinois State Police (ISP) say a cattle hauler and a Honda Coupe...

