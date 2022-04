Pick It: World Champion Tyson Fury vs. TBRB #3 Dillian Whyte (Saturday, ESPN PPV, 2:00 PM EST) It’s an expensive few weeks for boxing fans. In roughly four weeks, boxing fans who wanted to see Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas, Fury-Whyte, and Saul Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol will have been asked to spend north of $200. Given existing streaming and/or cable package prices, it’s a lot to ask of fans. This one might be the most head scratching on this side of the pond but an interesting test of where the 33-year old Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) stands in the US market without Deontay Wilder, especially with a midday start time on the east coast for the card.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO