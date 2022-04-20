ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Police say Iowa couple overdosed on heroin with infant in vehicle

By Justin Surrency
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8Bye_0fEg0vrO00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A growing trend is becoming disturbingly normal for police.

“It’s scary, but it is nothing new. We’ve been hearing that over time across the nation people are lacing heroin and other narcotics with fentanyl,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek.

The lengths police said that Waukee couple Jake Stratton and Britteny Ballinger went to early Sunday with their three-month-old child in the vehicle showed how addicting it is. “When the officers got there she was actually slumped over on top of that infant in a position where if it had gone on any longer and somebody’s body shifted, that infant could have suffocated,” said Parizek.

Mobile homeowner protection bill sent to Governor Reynolds’ desk

Around 1 a.m. Sunday with both Ballinger and Stratton overdosed in a vehicle at 12th and Woodland, officers had to break the window just to get a response from Stratton. Narcan was needed for Ballinger who was hospitalized. Parizek said, “Over time and conversations with him they determined that he was under the influence of a narcotic and it sounds like heroin.”

Police said users of fentanyl-laced heroin in Iowa aren’t finding it by mistake. “One of the things we are hearing from folks that we are arresting is that they are actively seeking out heroin that is laced with fentanyl because they’ve been addicted for so long that they are looking for that higher high,” said Parizek.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) estimated that fentanyl deaths rose from 31% of all overdoses in 2016 to 87% in 2021. Thanks to her care at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Ballinger did not become another statistic, but police said even jail time can’t remedy the alarming trend. Parizek said, “We need to have the resources to help treat them. We can do our job all day long and take people to jail we are good at that but that is not going to solve the problem.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine. Just 2 milligrams could be deadly. Parizek said, “You are talking about a guy in his basement who’s using a dirty spoon to figure out how much fentanyl he’s gonna put in your heroin.”

It’s so addictive and lucrative for sellers that police are pleading for community help. “Focus on our kids and young adults and get them out of that addiction cycle and even the adults. Also, put a lot of effort into the prevention piece,” said Parizek.

Police said the baby was uninjured. Ballinger has been charged with possession of a controlled substance while Stratton has been charged with an OWI. Both are charged with neglect of a dependent person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 51

Robin Burgess
2d ago

Severe their rights to be parents to that baby, don't allow it to be placed with a family member as this would eventually be allowing them access.....

Reply(3)
16
George Barkow
2d ago

The overdose increases happened because there is no access to mental health and drug addiction councilors because money being spent on foolishness.

Reply(14)
18
alexa bexa
2d ago

that poor baby 😢 on another note, I truly hope these parents get the help they need. it's an addiction, they need help, not just tossed to the side to die.

Reply
12
Related
Western Iowa Today

Couple Found on Roadside Charged with Child Endangerment

(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Police Sergeant#Drug Overdose#Woodland#The Iowa Department
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
Majic 93.3

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy