ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

1 shot in road rage incident on I-220 in north Shreveport

By Marlo Lacen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkIfy_0fEg0cKp00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound and police are looking for the gunman after a road rage incident ended with a shooting on I-220 in north Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on I-220 at North Market St., where police say witnesses reported seeing a gold, four-door sedan and a truck speeding eastbound before the sedan pulled up to the truck and someone in the passenger side of the sedan opened fire.

The driver of the truck was shot on the right lower leg and went off the roadway into the center median before coming to a stop. He was taken to Ochsner with injuries that police describe as non-life-threatening.

The gold sedan continued eastbound.

Records indicate the call first went out just before 4 p.m. Several Shreveport police units are currently on the scene, along with at least one EMS unit.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police find couple missing since Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police found a couple they have been searching for since their family reported them missing since early Monday morning. Erica Allen, 39, was found late last night in Longview, Texas and Antonio Jackson, 37, was found just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Both were safe and unharmed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#Ems
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asks for public’s help identifying person wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery and Burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in the same incident as Josiah Williams. If anyone has any information about Williams’ location or can identify the individual pictured above, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime […]
MONROE, LA
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Monroe woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOE TV8

Two killed in weekend shooting on Desiard Street in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were killed over the weekend. The victims’ bodies were discovered Sunday night at the Aurora Mobile Home Park, near Bayou Desiard. MPD released the following information on Monday:. Shortly after 9:30 p.m....
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Desiard Street shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy