NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It was a great day for lots of people here in Nashville. There were Easter celebrations, egg hunts, and church services across the state. One of the churches that held an in-person service today was the Cathedral of the Incarnation on West End Avenue. It was a packed house for service. For many families, this was the first time they could celebrate Easter together in two years.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO