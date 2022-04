Looking to go somewhere on summer vacation? Check out this Osage Beach Condo that sleeps 8 and for just $20 a night. I've never been to Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozark area, but this condo seems to have everything you would need for a summer vacation and for not a ton of money. It sleeps 8 people, has a kitchen, workout room, a play area for kids to go burn some energy, and the best park you have lakefront views. Just think about waking up and drinking your coffee on the outdoor patio.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO