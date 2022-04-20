ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Revealed How Often He Tells Archie & Lilibet About 'Grandma Diana'

By Julia Teti
 2 days ago
Click here to read the full article.

Over the course of the last few years, Prince Harry ’s life has gone through a number of changes. He became a father to son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months , relocated his family to the United States, and built the foundation of Archewell with his wife, Meghan Markle. Through it all, the memory of Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana , hasn’t been far from his mind, and he revealed in a new interview with Today ‘s Hoda Kotb how often he tells his kids about their beloved “Grandma Diana.”

Upon asking Harry if he talks about his late mother with his kids, particularly Archie , the Duke of Sussex revealed he often tells his eldest child “‘this is Grandma Diana.’ We’ve got a couple of photos up in the house.” Harry also shared with Kotb that, now more than ever before, he really feels his mom’s presence . “For me, it’s constant,” the royal explained.

“It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before,” Harry shared. “It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much helping me,” he continued, referencing older brother Prince William. “I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now. But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without question. She’s watching over us .”

The thought of Princess Diana is nearly always front of mind for Prince Harry. For the past few years, it’s been abundantly evident just how much the father of two has been thinking of his mother — her memory, legacy, and even the scrutiny she endured . As he and Meghan continue to build their life in the states, there’s little doubt Princess Diana’s presence will be a guiding force for Harry, and an important influence on Archie and Lilibet.

