ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for April 11-18

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYIA8_0fEfzWvC00

On April 11, Isaac Max Avileshernandez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Santa Ynez Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 11, Pedro Vieyra Calderon, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles on a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 11, Aurelio L. Garcia, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.

On April 12, John Joseph Reeves, 53, of Monument Colorado, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

On April 12, Anrew Lagos Ibadlit, 52, of Salinas California, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for violation of a domestic violence protective court order.

On April 12, Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3500 block of Combine Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 13, Renee Danielle Rocha, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 13, Shelby Cooper Hopkins, 41, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 700 block of sixth Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 13, Wendy Graciela Casillas, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of sixth Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On April 13, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On April 14, Brian Lawrence Keating, 32, of Menlo Park California, was arrested in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 14, Leif Waundrian Osgood, 20, of Orangevale California, was arrested on Highway 101 near the 17th St. exit in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 14, Beatriz Dayana Contreressantiago, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for embezzlement.

On April 14, Raymond Jean Anthony Glove, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Laura Way in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug.

On April 14, Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 14, Kelli Mae Jeppsen, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On April 14, Giovanni Ramirez Velasquez, 27, of King City Calif., was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On April 15, Rodney M Haro, 45, of Fowler Calif., was arrested in the 800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 15, Brandon Wayne Fletcher, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On April 15, Leon Michael McCauley, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On April 16, Joseindalecio AndradeGuerrero, 37, of Vallejo California, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 15, Andi Marie Lopez, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants in a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 16, Ruben Gonzalez Ramirez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Denny’s in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and the right to reimprison a parolee.

On April 17, Julio Alberto Morenoguizar, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 16, Mario Garcia, 56, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.

On April 16, Travis Lee Mathes, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950 and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On April 17, James Manuel Tabarez, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Cedarwood Drive and Scott Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On April 17, Dennis Jovany Bautistacardenas, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 17th St. in Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.

On April 17, Jake Paul Moreno, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for battery with serious bodily injury.

On April 17, Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On April 18, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 17, Joshua Glenn Ritchie, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 E. near Buena Vista Dr. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and for the right to reimpson a parole.

On April 18, Anthony Pamfilo EspinozaMendoza, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested in 1200 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance in possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 18, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 18, Tonia Ray Pfeiffer, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Elm Court in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 7-11

Wayne Herman Handshy, age 12 days, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Wayne was born March 30, 2022. June Eloise Turnquist, age 92, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. June was born Jan. 14, 1930 in Sacramento, Calif. Robert Frederick,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
San Miguel, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Man and three juveniles arrested for participation in criminal street gang in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested four males for participation in a criminal street gang. During a traffic stop at 3 p.m on Wednesday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle after two traffic infractions on San Benito Street and Third Street, according to law officials. The deputy observed a The post Man and three juveniles arrested for participation in criminal street gang in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Julio Alberto
A-Town Daily News

Two fatalities reported in accident on Highway 101 in North County

– A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly causing a vehicle collision that killed two people, according to multiple reports. Berenice Cortez Pineda, 47, was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Cruze with five passengers northbound on Highway 101 when she made her way to an asphalt shoulder before coming to a stop just south of the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp. Felipe Gonzalez, a 21-year-old from Santa Maria, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 101 at speeds over 65 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the parked Cruze, sending it forward about 120 feet, reports say.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Man died in windsurfing incident at Isabella Lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials say a man died Friday in a windsurfing incident at Isabella Lake. Details are scarce, but the incident was reported at 11:53 a.m. at Red’s Marina, officials said. The man’s name had not been released as of late Friday afternoon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Road closures coming to Creston Road

Closures at Creston Road, Lana/Oak Meadow intersection. – Creston Road will be closed at the intersection of Lana and Oak Meadow in Paso Robles on April 13 and 14, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. The road closure is needed to install sewer facilities in the intersection. Creston...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy