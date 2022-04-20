Paso Robles Police arrest logs for April 11-18

On April 11, Isaac Max Avileshernandez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Santa Ynez Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 11, Pedro Vieyra Calderon, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles on a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 11, Aurelio L. Garcia, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.

On April 12, John Joseph Reeves, 53, of Monument Colorado, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

On April 12, Anrew Lagos Ibadlit, 52, of Salinas California, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for violation of a domestic violence protective court order.

On April 12, Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3500 block of Combine Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 13, Renee Danielle Rocha, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 13, Shelby Cooper Hopkins, 41, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 700 block of sixth Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 13, Wendy Graciela Casillas, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of sixth Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On April 13, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On April 14, Brian Lawrence Keating, 32, of Menlo Park California, was arrested in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 14, Leif Waundrian Osgood, 20, of Orangevale California, was arrested on Highway 101 near the 17th St. exit in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 14, Beatriz Dayana Contreressantiago, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for embezzlement.

On April 14, Raymond Jean Anthony Glove, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Laura Way in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug.

On April 14, Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 14, Kelli Mae Jeppsen, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On April 14, Giovanni Ramirez Velasquez, 27, of King City Calif., was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On April 15, Rodney M Haro, 45, of Fowler Calif., was arrested in the 800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 15, Brandon Wayne Fletcher, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On April 15, Leon Michael McCauley, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On April 16, Joseindalecio AndradeGuerrero, 37, of Vallejo California, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 15, Andi Marie Lopez, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants in a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 16, Ruben Gonzalez Ramirez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Denny’s in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and the right to reimprison a parolee.

On April 17, Julio Alberto Morenoguizar, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 16, Mario Garcia, 56, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.

On April 16, Travis Lee Mathes, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950 and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On April 17, James Manuel Tabarez, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Cedarwood Drive and Scott Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On April 17, Dennis Jovany Bautistacardenas, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 17th St. in Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.

On April 17, Jake Paul Moreno, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for battery with serious bodily injury.

On April 17, Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On April 18, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 17, Joshua Glenn Ritchie, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 E. near Buena Vista Dr. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and for the right to reimpson a parole.

On April 18, Anthony Pamfilo EspinozaMendoza, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested in 1200 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance in possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 18, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 18, Tonia Ray Pfeiffer, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Elm Court in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct