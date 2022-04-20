8PM: Freddie Mercury “The Final Act”

It goes without saying at this point that the life and times of Freddie Mercury are nothing short of legendary. The Queen frontman's remarkable story of musical success while navigating a turbulent personal life has become one of the most famous in rock and roll history, and thanks to his impact, his hit records will continue to be played for years to come.
A new documentary looks back 30 years to the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium, honoring the dynamic Queen vocalist. Netflix’s cult-favorite Russian Doll returns, with Natasha Lyonne tripping through time. Smithsonian Channel celebrates the first birthday of Miracle Panda Xiao Qi Ji, born at D.C.’s National Zoo during the pandemic. The Conversations with a Killer docuseries returns with audio recordings of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
A week after Kenedi Anderson’s surprising exit from the “American Idol” competition, the show’s judges have opened up about the unexpected twist. What ‘American Idol’ judges said about Kenedi Anderson. Earlier this week, “American Idol” eliminated the competition down to 14 singers. Not long...
While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
Drummer Zak Starkey married longtime love Sharna "Sshh" Liguz on Monday in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The pair, who have been together for nearly two decades, chose the special date in honor of their daughter Luna Lee Lightnin, who was born on March 21, 2021.
Louise Latham of The Waltons had quite a career and played Aunt Kate in an episode of the classic TV drama. Yet one time, she had a strong desire to be in a movie with director Alfred Hitchcock. If you got a chance to get the famed filmmaker’s attention, then you would do it. The story of how she got to Hitchcock is simply amazing.
Watch: Drake Shares CRYPTIC Throwback Pic With Taylor Swift. Fans weren't ready for this Instagram post. On April 18, Drake casually ended his night by posting a carousel of photos on social media including a memory with his 4-year-old son Adonis. But as followers scrolled through the images, the last shot stood out for a special reason.
Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
To some, love means never having to say you're sorry. To others, it means spending five-plus hours crammed into a commercial airplane seat next to the bathroom so you can be there when your soon-to-be-ex-wife hosts Saturday Night Live. According to Kim Kardashian, that's exactly what Kanye West did last...
Leave it to Stephen Colbert to find a comedic silver lining after testing positive for COVID-19 and having to postpone his show: At least he gets to avoid interviewing his friend-slash-nemesis Jason Bateman!. The Late Show host confirmed he would have to miss a few episodes after the show's Twitter...
Last week a transgender model revealed an alleged relationship with Benzino. The woman is Shauna Brooks, and she was the target of Benzino in a rant on social media. Hitting Twitter, Benzino shared DMs with Brooks and gave a stern message: “You keep lying on me I am gonna hunt you down and Im going to jail.”
“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen just dropped some exciting news about the current season of the show. The duo took to Instagram to share the announcement in a hilarious video orchestrated by Ruah. She posted it to her account, tagging her “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-star.
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
