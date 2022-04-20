ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

MHS cooking class enjoys visit from food truck

By Stuart Foster
communityadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBOROUGH – Students in a new cooking class at Marlborough High School received a welcome guest visit last week, before April Vacation this week. Sandra Stuart is the teacher of a new, two semester cooking program at MHS that...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Marlborough, MA
Marlborough, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Artificial Ingredient Dunkin' Stopped Using In Its Donuts

Some mornings call for a large coffee to simply get our brains and bodies moving. Other times, we need an extra jolt of energy that can only be provided by a sweet treat for breakfast. Dunkin' understands this basic human need. The beloved brand has been brewing coffee and baking donuts and various indulgences since 1948, when William Rosenberg opened his first café's doors in Quincy, Massachusetts. Originally called Open Kettle, the restaurant was renamed Dunkin' Donuts a mere two years later. Several decades later, Dunkin' has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with more than 12,000 stores around the globe.
QUINCY, MA
Cadrene Heslop

Chipotle Customer Shares Burrito Secret

Prices are on the rise at most cash registers across the country. Costs are increasing from gas stations and grocery stores to local small businesses. And customers are sharing tips to help others. According to a TikTok video by a Chipotle customer, there is a secret to getting a cheaper vegetarian burrito.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#The Visit#Grilled Cheese#Food Drink#Mhs#Marlborough High School#Cooking Methods
NBC News

10 best gluten-free meal kit delivery services to try in 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Meal kit delivery services have a variety of...
SHOPPING
Austonia

Easter munch hunt: 8 local restaurants serving seasonal eats

Spring is in the air and seasonal traditions—bluebonnets, Peeps, Easter bunnies and lambs—are on the mind. Easter Sunday is coming up this weekend and local restaurants are stepping up to the plate with takeout picnics, themed eats and whimsical cocktails.With specials going on all weekend, you don’t have to limit your Easter celebrations to just Sunday. Aside from takeout order deadlines, only one restaurant on this list requires a reservation, though making a reservation is always a good idea.40 North | 900 W. 10th St. View this post on Instagram ...
RESTAURANTS
Boston

Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son to reopen Saturday

The Irish pub has been closed for nearly a year. After being closed for nearly a year, Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son will reopen Saturday, April 23. The pub, which has been in operation for 30 years, is reopening under new management, but in a news release, the owners promised to deliver “the same laidback hangout where burgers and beers are king.”
WJHL

Dollywood kicks off 2022 Flower and Food Festival with new features

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood kicked off its Flower and Food Festival on Friday. The festival features more than a million flowers on display throughout the park. Several of those flowery displays are mosaicultures, or sculptures made using plants and flowers. As several Dollywood lovers know, the centerpiece of the Flower and Food Festival […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
The Infatuation

Cafe Central

Decorated with pictures of family members across the walls, this 70-year-old diner serves a Puerto Rican style of cooking called la cocina criolla. They serve their jibaritos tightly wrapped, almost as if they’ve been in a sandwich press, fusing flavors, and most importantly, completely melting the cheese. That’s one of the many small details that Café Central pays close attention to, like the tender steak with the crispy edges that hang out over the tostones on the steak jibarito, or the ripe avocado slices on the vegetarian jibarito. All their jibaritos come with three condiments: a minced garlic sauce, mayoket (mayo and ketchup sauce), and our favorite, pique, a hot sauce all made in-house daily. Beyond that, Café Central serves their arroz con gandules with salchichón and has four different seafood creoles that come with your choice of side. At this rate, with a bunch of other delicious offerings, Café Central will be around for another 70+ years.
RESTAURANTS
KOOL 96.5

Wendy’s in Twin Falls Brings Back Old Meal Deal that Offers Great Choices

Throwbacks are in, and it has been taking over fast-food chains lately. Recently, Taco Bell and McDonald's have brought back older items, such as nacho fries, salsa verde, the rumored return of Mexican pizza, and spicy chicken nuggets. Not to be outdone, Wendy's has decided they want to join the party and bring back an old fan favorite of their own as well. They have decided to bring back an item that will give customers more options, as well as delicious items.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy