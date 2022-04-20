ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness agency hosting pinwheel gardens, rally, this month

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago

In an effort to increase awareness of child abuse and neglect, Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness of Hillsdale County (CAPA) has planted pinwheel gardens, the symbol for child abuse prevention, as part of the national Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.

Since April 2008, Pinwheels for Prevention gardens have been raising awareness to help show the need for positive childhood experiences.

CAPA Hillsdale has also facilitated the planting of four local pinwheel gardens aimed at creating public awareness of preventing child abuse in Hillsdale County.

This year CAPA gardens are located at DHHS on Care Drive, the courthouse lawn, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department, the Hillsdale County Youth Home and the Michigan State Police post in Jonesville.

CAPA also has three billboards in Hillsdale County bringing awareness to this month and “Every Child Matters.”  And the courthouse clock tower is also lit up with blue lights to help spread awareness of preventing child abuse.

Thursday, April 21, CAPA will host a CAPA rally on the lawn of the courthouse at noon open to the public.

On April 30, CAPA is holding its annual CAPA “Running Low on Fumes” 5K Run/walk and changing it up this year with a food truck theme.

There will be food trucks available to the community from 3-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. This is a walk-up event and no drive thru options are available for the food trucks. Registration for the 5K is open online until April 29 at 11:59 p.m. and walk-ups on April 30th until 4:30 p.m.

The 5K will start at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds and will end there as well. A free kids fun run at 4 p.m. will be held at the fairgrounds as well.

In the state of Michigan, there are close to 15,000 Michigan children living in out-of-home placements. In addition, according to 2021 Kids Count, there are over 25,000 Michigan children that are identified confirmed victims of abuse or neglect. The problem is not just statewide; in Hillsdale County there are more than 100 children in foster care. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the top three reasons children enter foster are in Hillsdale County are: parental substance abuse, physical abuse and domestic violence.

“Statewide the number of neglect and abuse cases are shocking,” said Christie Campbell, Executive Director of CAPA Hillsdale County, “Locally and statewide these numbers are unacceptable. These are our kids, the next residents and the future of our community.”

Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness of Hillsdale County has been distributing pinwheels and planting pinwheel gardens locally in an effort to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Community support for CAP Month and CAPA’s cause is also high. CAPA’s CAP Month Campaign is designed to entreat community members to view each child as an individual, with hopes and dreams, affected by abuse or neglect and not simply as a number.

It is estimated that every dollar spent in prevention of child abuse or neglect saves $7 that would have been spent to correct such a situation using foster care and other state and county services. Regardless of the economic benefit, the fact that prevention eliminates the victim of a child abuse or neglect case is priceless. Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness of Hillsdale County is as dedicated as it was at the time of its founding to achieving its mission statement, “To eliminate child abuse through advocacy and education in Hillsdale County.”

