ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

1991 Land Rover Defender Makes Power With An LS3

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BD6wT_0fEfykR700

Luxury meets performance!

We've all been in one situation or two where we thought we could really use a sturdy luxury SUV to help get some work done. If you already have an SUV, you might have had many opposite but similar thoughts of wanting a car for faster-paced driving. The simple truth is that it was pretty much impossible to get both of those qualities in one vehicle for a long time. But, of course, that was before the days of easier car customization and the glorious LS engine platform, which is so versatile that it is literally a meme. Arkinok, the creator of this masterpiece, indeed took the phrase 'LS swap the world' to heart with this rugged build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svyi6_0fEfykR700

This is a 1991 Land Rover Defender 110, and its specialty is far more than just looking good as it climbs rough mountainous terrain. Instead, this beast is capable both on and off-road as it boasts a massive LS3 engine, one of the coolest powerhouses imaginable. This is a hilarious combination due to the typically low-output engines that came with the Land Rovers; it's also an incredible feat of engineering. Stock, the LS3 is rated at 430-horsepower, which is more than enough to make this Land Rover feel peppy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxTxT_0fEfykR700

With the high-output V8, you also get the best exterior and interior package that money can buy, as the whole vehicle was built to look better than new. One particularly striking piece of the vehicle is the Corris Gray Metallic paint that coats the exterior. This provides a sleek look that outshines many of today's modern vehicles that aim to do the same. You won't find anything quite like this incredible SUV, and with enough space to fit plenty of stuff in the back, you can have fun and be practical behind the wheel of your luxury performance SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7vRg_0fEfykR700

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Chinese Luxury SUV Costs More Than A Bentley Bentayga

If you're in the market for a luxurious full-size SUV, consumers can select from several appealing options in the USA. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is proving to be the most popular with American customers, although this hasn't stopped rivals from introducing new rivals. In this week alone, BMW has revealed the updated X7, and Jeep has introduced a long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW X7 Revealed With More Power And Controversial Styling

The BMW X7 is by far the company's most practical model. Seating up to seven occupants in a tasteful and luxurious cabin, the full-size X7 has impressed us since it went on sale in 2019, even if its design was initially polarizing. It's now time for the X7 to be refreshed to keep it competitive against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. We already saw the X7's new design with split headlights a few weeks ago when it leaked online, but that was a single grainy image; now we have an entire gallery to peruse.
CARS
motor1.com

Bentley Mulsanne may be replaced by an electric coupe GT

Bentley’s flagship model was the Mulsanne saloon, manufactured between 2010 and 2020 and powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V8 (the longest running V8 engine ever, introduced in 1959). The model set to replace it will be completely electric, according to a new report, and its focus will move away from ultimate comfort towards sporty driving.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover Defender#Vehicles#The Land Rovers#Corris Gray Metallic
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Showoff Camaro Kisses Power Pole

And somehow there was a Dodge Charger involved in this stunt…. Unfortunately, Ford Mustang drivers have gotten a bad rap for mowing down crowds of innocent bystanders at car meets, hitting power poles, and other general stupidity. But, as the video of a Camaro kissing a power pole proves, there are plenty of morons who choose the bowtie or a Mopar. That’s right, stupidity behind the wheel knows no brand loyalty.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Corvette Z06 Reach Over 240 MPH In One Mile

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the pinnacle of the iconic sports car now that it employs a flat-plane crankshaft V8 positioned at the center of the chassis. This is a highly sought-after product but due to supply constraints, it has been a challenging piece of machinery for enthusiasts to get their hands on.
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

Found! Survivor 1967 RS Camaro Hidden Under a Tarp for 25 Years

Barn and garage finds are still out there, hiding under tarps or covered with discarded items. It's an inglorious fate for these classic cars, but eventually they end up being rediscovered and brought back into the sunlight. So, How Do You Discover a Barn or Garage find?. Well, the best...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle Is A Sleek Ghost On The Drag Strip

This all-original beast is a passionate ride for a real car enthusiast. For many automotive enthusiasts like ourselves, one muscle car stands out among the rest as essentially the king of American performance. These cars combined a sleek body with a pretty high rolling stance to create something that stands out in today's car culture. You may have already guessed that we're talking about the second generation Chevelle, as it is a staple of the nation's automotive history. However, it's unlikely you've ever seen a car as well-put-together and truly aggressive as this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. In addition, the vehicle is almost entirely original, making it the perfect opportunity for any savvy car buyer with a passion for all things vintage.
CARLISLE, PA
Motorious

Corvette EV SUV Possibly Coming Soon

The official General Motor Design Instagram account recently flashed this bubbly, red hot design you see before you and it’s caused quite the stir. The vehicle is obviously a crossover of sorts, although the low-slung roof, two doors, and aggressive front fascia just scream Corvette. There have been rumors of a Corvette SUV coming out soon, and this looks like it might be an early design concept.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy