1991 Land Rover Defender Makes Power With An LS3

Luxury meets performance!

We've all been in one situation or two where we thought we could really use a sturdy luxury SUV to help get some work done. If you already have an SUV, you might have had many opposite but similar thoughts of wanting a car for faster-paced driving. The simple truth is that it was pretty much impossible to get both of those qualities in one vehicle for a long time. But, of course, that was before the days of easier car customization and the glorious LS engine platform, which is so versatile that it is literally a meme. Arkinok, the creator of this masterpiece, indeed took the phrase 'LS swap the world' to heart with this rugged build.

This is a 1991 Land Rover Defender 110, and its specialty is far more than just looking good as it climbs rough mountainous terrain. Instead, this beast is capable both on and off-road as it boasts a massive LS3 engine, one of the coolest powerhouses imaginable. This is a hilarious combination due to the typically low-output engines that came with the Land Rovers; it's also an incredible feat of engineering. Stock, the LS3 is rated at 430-horsepower, which is more than enough to make this Land Rover feel peppy.

With the high-output V8, you also get the best exterior and interior package that money can buy, as the whole vehicle was built to look better than new. One particularly striking piece of the vehicle is the Corris Gray Metallic paint that coats the exterior. This provides a sleek look that outshines many of today's modern vehicles that aim to do the same. You won't find anything quite like this incredible SUV, and with enough space to fit plenty of stuff in the back, you can have fun and be practical behind the wheel of your luxury performance SUV.

