Macomb, IL

Big inning pushes Cougars past Leathernecks

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
SIUE's Brennan Orf was 2 for 3, including a three-run home run, in Tuesday's win over Western Illinois University in Macomb. (Scott Kane, SIUE | For The Telegraph)

MACOMB – A five-run sixth inning pushed the SIUE baseball Cougars ahead to stay on their way to a 13-5 win Tuesday at Western Illinois University.

The Cougars improved to 15-18 with the win. WIU is 4-29.

The Cougars trailed 3-2 before scoring five two-out runs in the inning. SIUE loaded the bases with two outs when Richie Well scored on a wild pitch. Nic Roes and Josh Ohl both turned in two-run hits in the inning.

"To be able to string a bunch of two-out hits together was a big momentum shift," SIUE Head Ccoach Sean Lyons said.

SIUE added on in the seventh. Brennan Orf blasted a three-run home run to right center following walks to Brady Bunten and Connor Kiffer to start the inning.

It was 10-5 SIUE in the eighth when Well doubled to drive in Ohl and Braedyn Brewer grounded out to drive in a run to push the Cougars' advantage to seven runs. A Well double in the ninth inning made it 13-5.

"We got it going in the sixth, but it continued through the next few innings as well," Lyons continued.

The Leathernecks scored a pair in the second inning to open the scoring, before Drew Mize tripled and scored on a Brett Johnson double in the third inning to get SIUE on the board.

The Cougars loaded the bases against reliever Tre Benjamin to start the fifth inning thanks to a walk, an error and a hit batter. The Leathernecks went to the pen and Jack Bell struck out Drew Mize for the first out. The Cougars tied the game on a groundball fielder's choice from Johnson to score Orf to tie the score but left a pair on base to end the inning.

The Cougars outhit the Leathernecks 12-5. Seven different Cougars had at least a hit and six different players had RBIs for SIUE.

"Good to see the production," Lyons said of the lineup. "It just shows what you can do with some at-bats. It's good to have guys that can produce when called upon. A couple of guys offensively were really good today. Orf had the big home run and Richie Well with the three doubles."

Well finished with three hits and two RBIs and now has hits in seven of his last eight games. He now leads the team with 34 RBIs and is fourth on the club with a .304 batting average.

"He's swinging the bat well," Lyons added about Well. "He's our energy guy out there. He is enjoying playing and it shows in the way he is playing."

Orf finished with the home run, three RBIs and three runs. Johnson, Ohl and Roes each finished with two RBIs.

Coby Rogers started and worked his longest outing of the year, tossing 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on two hits and struck out four.

"Coby did a nice job," Lyons said. "He had three walks but was mostly in the strike zone. He was able to mix in the off-speed and when he can do that, he can have some success."

Quinn Waterhouse (2-0) worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball for the win. He allowed a hit and struck out three.

Spencer Smith, Kyle Dixon and Jake Bockenstedt each worked an inning of relief. Smith allowed a pair of unearned runs in the seventh. Dixon and Bockenstedt each worked scoreless innings.

"The guys out of the pen did a nice job of limiting them," Lyons said. "We had a few too many free passes, but I am not disappointed in the way we pitched. The guys did a nice job escaping trouble today."

The Cougars return to Roy E. Lee Field for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series beginning Friday with Austin Peay.

"To get things going on the right foot going into the weekend is a definite positive," Lyons

LAKE CHARLES, LA
