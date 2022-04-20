ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

All-State girls soccer standout makes National Team roster for U-17 Championships

By Brandon Gould
 2 days ago
Rutgers Prep’s Melina Rebimbas has made the cut for this year’s Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship. The UNC commit is one of six forwards on the...

