Tulsa Police: K9 Helps Arrest Alleged Burglary Suspects

Tulsa Police arrested two people for breaking into a home near 4th and Sheridan Monday.

Officers said a neighbor saw Kathryn Pinkosky and Wesley Grayson at the side of the house, which was empty because the owners had recently passed away.

When police arrived, they found a box of items outside the back door.

They say Pinkosky was hiding in a closet and refused to come out, but was arrested when a police dog bit her.

Police say Grayson was hiding in a bathroom and surrendered.