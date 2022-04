Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, U.S. Bank permanently closed at least four branches in the Treasure Valley. One of them now has a "coming soon" sign hanging from it. We were crushed when we learned the branch at 301 W. Parkcenter was closing for good in January 2021. When we moved to Boise, that's where we set up our first bank account and over the years experienced nothing short of amazing customer service. We'll forever be grateful for the teller that helped us get a replacement debit card the day our wallet got stolen with our debit card AND driver's license inside during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO