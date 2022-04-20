PHOTOS: Pink sunrise in western Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – 22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Wednesday morning. The sunrise was at 5:59 a.m. and will set at 7:38 p.m. which equals 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.
Did you see the sunrise Tuesday morning or have any weather-related photos? Send them to reportit@wwlp.com!
There were some clouds Wednesday morning but then skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will be a breezy and cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night and it will be a cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s.
On Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds with just the slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
7 Day Forecast
Friday looks to be a bright and warmer day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
