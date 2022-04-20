ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subscriptions Go Mainstream and Get Creative

Subscriptions offer benefits to both merchants and consumers alike, writes Christopher Chiou, chief financial officer at sticky.io, in the PYMNTS eBook “Endemic Economics: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened.” But consumers want more. To stand out in the crowded subscription space, brands need to offer control of...

Motley Fool

Adobe Gets Creative in Q1

Adobe ( ADBE -0.12% ) is still benefiting from a stampede toward digital content creation. That was the main takeaway from the software giant's fiscal first-quarter results, which cover the selling period through early March. Adobe's expansion pace implies another year of sales and earnings gains even following record growth...
MotorTrend Magazine

Research Suggests Most Car Shoppers Down on Subscription Fees

Automakers are exploring novel new ways to charge you money, and one of the fresh ideas they've landed on is to charge subscription fees for features previously sold as options—you know, the kinds you'd pay extra for once, when buying the car. We're talking about heated seats, or as BMW already is doing, Apple CarPlay phone-pairing capability (never mind that CarPlay is, um, included for free on many mainstream cars these days... ). Cox Automotive surveyed a relatively small group (217) of would-be car shoppers about their feelings on paying over and over again for features that used to be included at the point of sale, and the results should give automakers pause.
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
PennLive.com

Walmart sales: Here are all the deals you can find now

Walmart is always offering good deals, especially when a new season rolls around. This week’s featured promotions include household essentials, necessities and baby essentials. And no need to fight the crowds, especially on a holiday weekend. There are three easy ways to shop at Walmart now:. Curbside pick-up: Book...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pymnts

Most Consumers Buy Extra Items When They Pick up Online Orders at Physical Stores

Offering in-store and curbside pickup options can encourage customers to spend more in brick-and-mortar stores. About one-quarter of eCommerce shoppers in the U.S. picked up their last online purchase in store or via curbside, according to “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: U.S. Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on a survey of 13,114 consumers and 3,100 merchants in six countries.
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Following Subscriber Drop, Netflix Unveils Category Hub

Today in the connected economy, Netflix unveils a new way for viewers to find their favorite shows days after reporting a massive drop in viewers. Plus, the head of Goldman Sachs meets with the founder of cryptocurrencty exchange FTX to discuss a possible collaboration, and Verizon’s Connect service and QuickBooks team up to help fleets with next year’s tax season.
CBS News

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Plus, how to find the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Spread out over two days in the...
pymnts

55% of Crypto Owners Purchased It as an Investment to Make Money

Twenty-three percent of U.S. consumers — an estimated 60 million people — own or have owned cryptocurrency, according to “The U.S. Crypto Consumer,” a PYMNTS and BitPay collaboration based on a survey of 2,334 U.S. consumers. Get the report: The U.S. Crypto Consumer. The survey found...
pymnts

Dogecoin Taking a Big Bite of Crypto Mindshare, PYMNTS Report Finds

If you’re still inclined to scoff at Dogecoin’s future as a payments tool, chew on this. Substantially more U.S. consumers told PYMNTS that they know about Dogecoin — a so-called “memecoin” literally created as a joke — than ether, the No.2 cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $375 billion. That’s nearly 20 times Dogecoin’s $19 billion the market cap.
CNET

Amazon is Taking Prime Delivery Beyond its Own Website

Amazon on Thursday revealed a new way that Prime members in US will be able to take advantage of fast shipping and free returns, even beyond the retail giant's own site. Amazon's new service lets merchants add a "Buy with Prime" button to their own online stores. For shoppers with a Prime subscription, Amazon says choosing this option will let them use shipping and payment information already stored in their Amazon account. They'll also get free Prime delivery and free returns on eligible products, the same options that customers get when buying items on Amazon's site.
WRAL News

Amazon: Paw Patrol Interactive Puppet only $9.93 (50% off), LED Flashlights 4-pack only $19.99, Blink outdoor cameras up to 41% off

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has great buys today including the Paw Patrol Interactive Puppet for only $9.93 (50% off), 4-pack of LED tactical flashlights for $19.99, Blink outdoor cameras up to 41% off, 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $4.99 (reg. $19.98) and more! See the list of deals below.
Gear Patrol

Get Coffee Delivered From the Best Roasters With This Discounted Subscription

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you have ever shopped for coffee beans, you probably noticed that there are a lot of options. So many options. And odds are, depending on where you're shopping, most of them are probably local roasters, meaning it could take months to even try everything you can get at the closest grocery store, let alone try coffee from all over the country. To take the guesswork out of the equation and give you the opportunity to get your hands on the best beans from roasters across the nation, Trade Coffee has set up one of the best coffee subscriptions you can buy. Right now, if you try Trade you can get $25 off when you start a new subscription.
hackernoon.com

How to Build an Ecommerce Website & App for Your Furniture Company

The online shopper count is also increasing day by day and it has reached 2.5 billion by the end of 2021. With an effective furniture selling platform, one can easily grab the attention of customers and can get better conversion without losing its personal touch. We have listed the top 10 furniture eCommerce platforms that can easily manage your furniture business. Take your time to go through each platform and analyze them. There are thousands of ready-to-use furniture selling platforms are available. We are here to provide you with the solution to choose wisely.
