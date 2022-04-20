ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index down as healthcare, tech stocks fall

By Amal S
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index erased early gains to trade lower on Wednesday due to weakness in healthcare and technology stocks, with hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data weighing on investor sentiment.

At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.95 points, or 0.1%, at 21,996.87.

Leading losses on the index were technology stocks , down 2.4%, while healthcare stocks fell 2.2%, with pot producers Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth , Cronos Group, Aurora Cannabis down between 3.5% and 5%.

The energy sector climbed 0.8% as oil prices rebounded, boosted by a drop in U.S. oil inventories and concerns over tighter supplies.

The financials sector gained 0.4% while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0% tracking weakness in bullion prices.

On the economic front, annual inflation rate accelerated in March to 6.7%, a full percentage point higher than in February and well above expectations, driven by widespread price pressures, Statistics Canada data showed.

“It’s obviously a significant number but I think in the context of the BoC having already signaled that they are willing to take an aggressive tact in fighting inflation, I don’t know that it changes much for the BoC,” said Andrew Kelvin, Chief Canada Strategist, TD Securities

Last week, the BoC raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1%, its biggest single hike in more than two decades, and said the economy was strong enough to handle further tightening.

Canadian home price growth accelerated again in March, with annual price gains matching the highest pace on record, index data showed.

Rogers Communications Inc gained 3.9 after the company beat analysts’ average estimate for quarterly profit, benefiting from a steady demand for its wireless and internet services, and said it was on track to close its acquisition of smaller rival Shaw in the second quarter. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Reuters

Russian rouble firms towards 78 vs dollar, stocks fall

April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed towards 78 to the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, while stock indexes extended losses as the market watched developments around Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the...
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
MarketWatch

Asian stocks mixed as investors keep watch on inflation and war in Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in choppy trading Thursday, as inflation worries and the war in Ukraine had investors partly optimistic while staying cautious. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, boosted by the overnight rally in Europe and in the Dow in the U.S. Investors were also watching South Korean trade numbers for April, which showed a trade deficit, although both imports and exports rose.
Tech Stocks
Stocks
Business
Economy
Markets
Oil Prices
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off

Though stock market declines can be unpredictable and scary, they're the ideal time to put your money to work. Investing $100 into these three fast-paced companies should be a genius move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market ends slightly higher as cannabis shares jump

TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Thursday as shares of cannabis producers climbed sharply, but a dip in energy shares capped gains for the commodity-heavy market. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 5.71 points, or 0.03%, at 21,937.89. On Tuesday,...
MarketWatch

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Share benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices pushed higher. Japan reported its trade deficit...
CNBC

Hong Kong drops nearly 3% as Chinese stocks tumble; tech stocks fall

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminum producer Rusal surged more than 10% in early trade before reversing to tumble 4%. JD Logistics shares tumbled by 14% as the firm said it will raise 8.53 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.09 billion) through a share sale. Investors watched shares of Apple suppliers...
MarketWatch

Dow gains 500 points, books best day in a month as stocks rally

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday as energy prices pulled back and investors combed through another batch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. gained about 502 points, or 1.5%, to end near 34,912, marking its biggest daily percentage climb since March 16, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index.
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for fourth week despite hawkish BoC

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 1% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since March 16 at 1.2726 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% lower * Canadian 2-year yield hits its highest since October 2008 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Friday posted its biggest decline against the greenback in five months, as oil prices dropped and investors weighed prospects of upsized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada to tackle inflation. The loonie fell 1% to 1.2710 per greenback, or 78.68 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since November last year. The currency touched its weakest since March 16 at 1.2726 and was down 0.8% for the week, its fourth straight week of declines. Talk of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening "has certainly lit a fire under the U.S. dollar and U.S. yields and I think the loonie is getting punished on that," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "The U.S. is talking 50 basis points like (it's) a breeze now." The U.S. dollar surged to a more than two-year high against a basket of major currencies, continuing to draw support from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday that more or less backed a half-percentage-point tightening at next month's policy meeting. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was burdened by the prospect of higher interest rates, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand. U.S. crude futures settled 1.7% lower at $102.07 a barrel. The Bank of Canada has already hiked in the current tightening cycle by 50 basis points in one single move. It could consider an even larger rate increase, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday. Money markets have fully priced in a half-point hike by the BoC at the next policy decision on June 1 and see about a 10% chance of a three-quarter-point increase. The Canadian 2-year yield touched its highest since October 2008 at 2.736% before dipping to 2.661%, up 2.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)
WGAU

Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are tumbling again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. Some disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what's been the market's main pillar of support. The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in midday...
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

