ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Historic Fort Lowell set to undergo rehabilitation project

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMwkn_0fEfw0c800

The historic Fort Lowell, which was established in the mid-1800s, will undergo a rehabilitation project. The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation bonds along with the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund grant will be applied to preserve the buildings, which include the museum and the hospital.

The City's Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Greg Jackson said they are looking to add a border around the historic site to show what it looked like during its prime.

"It’s a pretty cool spot that people I don’t think a lot of people know about, so if we can make the right improvements to really frame out what the fort looked like it could help people understand what the fort is," he said.

He said along with the rehabilitation to the buildings, they'll also add places to eat and shop. And he said he is looking forward to having community members and local schools enjoy the fort.

"Our ultimate goal is to make this a destination, an attraction to people to come and learn what is the history of Fort Lowell," he said. "An our goal is to get a those 2 nd or 3 rd graders over to the fort for a day to educate them on Arizona history."

The project's construction is set to start in about a year.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Oak Ridger

Overview, update on Manhattan Project National Historical Park

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. In an effort to keep everyone safe during this time of pandemic, the meeting will again be virtual. Those who desire to gain access to the meeting may do so by following the instructions provided at the close of this article.
OAK RIDGE, TN
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Uban Construction#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy