California State

Finally, some good news! Bucks back on your electricity bill

By KCLU
kclu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s another coming in October. SCE’s Ron Gales explains that it comes from a state program designed to fight climate change. "The California Air Resources Board creates allowances, and companies like SCE are required to purchase enough allowances to cover or offset the emissions they generate. "If...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

FOXBusiness

Utilities plan huge electric grid upgrades, adding to power bills

American utilities are planning their biggest spending increases in decades to upgrade aging grids, prepare for electric vehicles and make the transition to renewable energy—moves poised to further boost power costs as consumers face historic inflation. The plans propose tens of billions of dollars in spending in the coming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Adjusting the US Electrical Grid for 100% Electric Cars

The DOE has information about adjusting the energy grid for mass EV adoption. The problem is the DOE assumes it will take until 2050 when mass EV adoption will occur 2025-2030. Natural gas electricity generation is relatively easily scaled to handle a sharp increase in demand. More solar and nuclear power can be added to decarbonize the surge in electric cars and trucks. A few average years of 12-25 GW of added power generation will handle even 100% US EV sales, this addition would be maintained as the 200-300 million fleet of used cars are replaced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hello Magazine

13 instant changes to reduce your electricity bills

As we are in the midst of the energy crisis, many households are seeking ways to reduce their gas and electricity bills. There are many home improvements such as insulation, solar panels and other eco-upgrades that will cut your energy costs in the long run, but there are also relatively easy, low-cost ways to save on your electricity today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

You May Be Surprised By How Much Home Solar Actually Costs

The cost of installing residential solar has steadily declined. In most states, solar can generate enough power for an average home's needs. However, specific property features and location can impact whether the cost is worth it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Inspiring: Gigantic Floating Fossil Fuel Gas Station Now Runs on Electric Power

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The world’s first electric-powered tanker, named Asahi, will go into service in Japan later this month. Tankers, of course, are boats that carry fossil fuels. And this particular tanker will be used for bunkering, or filling up the tanks of larger ships in or near harbors. In other words, the Asahi will soon become the world’s first electric vehicle to deliver 338,000 gallons of fossil fuel on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

April 19 (Reuters) - Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.
GAS PRICE
ScienceBlog.com

Methane leaks much worse than estimates; fix available

The amount of methane – a greenhouse gas 30 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over 100 years – leaking from a huge U.S. oil and gas producing region is several times greater than the federal government estimates, according to a new study led by Stanford University.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Fertilizer maker faults Union Pacific’s plan to reduce congestion

Fertilizer producer CF Industries is criticizing Union Pacific’s plan to reduce the number of railcars on UP’s network in order to reduce congestion, saying the measure would result in delays to customers’ shipments during the spring application season. CF Industries, a Deerfield, Illinois-based manufacturer of hydrogen and...
DEERFIELD, IL
yankodesign.com

Solego is a modular solar power system that’s also green in another way

Many solar power stations and batteries claim to be green because of how they charge, but this modular solar system is really green inside and out. A lot more people are becoming conscious of their fossil fuel use, especially when they’re actually trying to live off the grid or survive a power outage. Typical gasoline-chugging generators have long been considered to be not only wasteful but also dangerous, especially when used indoors. A need breed of portable power stations has been presenting cleaner, quieter, and greener options that use safer rechargeable batteries for power. To complete the green picture, these can even be charged via solar power. What might be a convenience for hikers, trekkers, and adventurers might be a life necessity for other people in other parts of the world, and that’s exactly what the Solego 2.0 is attempting to bring to regions where the grid is virtually non-existent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Global Solar and Wind Prices Climb Nearly 30% in a Year, Report Says

Developers struggle with tenuous supply chains as wind and solar prices climb nearly 30% in a year. According to LevelTen Energy’s quarterly Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) index labor as well as shipping are affected, leading to a global impact on contract costs. LevelTen’s previous index, which outlines the pressures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

