Baseball is the only sport where every advance in strategy and win efficiency comes at the direct expense of entertainment value. The NBA embraces the simplest math -- 3 > 2 -- and the most wide-open game in its history is born. NFL teams spread the field so mobile quarterbacks can create, and the product has never been more compelling. The NHL recognizes that even though the neutral zone trap won the Devils a bunch of Stanley Cups way back when, it's killing the game; goals are now at their highest levels since 1996.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO