If you’re a fan of slightly crunchier and definitely chewier brownie corners, this all-edge brownie pan is going to change the way you make dessert. It’s currently one of the most popular kitchen gadgets on Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use, and TikTok chefs are making it even more popular thanks to viral videos showing just how perfect it makes every single brownie piece. Obviously, we had to try it ourselves—and we’re happy to confirm it’s one of our favorite tools for baking brownies and bars.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO