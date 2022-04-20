ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE

By Craig Montana
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: used ’12 Club Car “Precedent i2” golf cart, seat in back needs pad and radio needs to be worked on, comes w/ $800 charger $3500 – 979-277-0615. For Sale: ’20 R-Pod 190 travel...

kwhi.com

Niles Daily Star

Robson’s Country Store to host pop-up market

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP — Local vendors will convene at a local meat market next weekend to sell their goods. Robson’s Country Store, 11554 Pucker St., is hosting pop-up markets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and Saturday, April 16. The markets will feature local businesses including...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
People

Wayfair Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Deals Ahead of Way Day — Up to 81% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Courtemanche Microfiber Traditional Queen Duvet Cover Set in Aqua. $19.24. ($99.00) Sealy To Go 10-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress. $649.99. ($1,099.00) Sealy To Go...
SHOPPING
CNET

Early Way Day Deals: Discounts on Wayfair Decor, Bedding and More

If your spring cleaning has snowballed into spring redecorating, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Next week is Wayfair's massive two-day "Way Day" sale, and leading up to it, Wayfair is offering great deals on home goods, including bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more. You can save hundreds of dollars, with some items discounted by as much as 78%. These deals will be available until April 28, the final day of the Way Day sale.
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
deseret.com

After Saturday, there will be only 3 Kmart stores left in the U.S.

The number of Kmart stores in the United States will drop to just three this week, The Associated Press reports. A Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, is set to close on April 16, which will bring the total amount of Kmart stores in the U.S. to only three, per the AP.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PennLive.com

Walmart sales: Here are all the deals you can find now

Walmart is always offering good deals, especially when a new season rolls around. This week’s featured promotions include household essentials, necessities and baby essentials. And no need to fight the crowds, especially on a holiday weekend. There are three easy ways to shop at Walmart now:. Curbside pick-up: Book...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

Which Dollar Store Is Best?

About 40% of the new stores that opened 2021 were dollar stores, according to Money.com. The three big dogs -- Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar -- operate 33,000 locations across North...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA

