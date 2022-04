By Jennifer Mistrot and Elizabeth Cook RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — Starting a new business is challenging but Eric Manzanares is working from a solid foundation, and that foundation is his family. The 26-year-old Richmond resident partnered with his dad to launch EM Demolition last year. The work can be grueling but Manzanares says he is not afraid to get his hands dirty. His father Ercides says he is proud to work alongside his son. “[I’m] very proud,” said Ercides Manzanares of his son. “We’ll be able to work together, so that’s a good thing. Make our own schedule.” “We do demolition work,” explained Manzanares....

