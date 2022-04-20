Pueblo Police Department tackles TikTok

PUEBLO, Colo. — Look out TikTok, there is a new police department online and it is showing out.

Tuesday, @pueblopoliceofficial surprised users with a video of three officers participating in (and killing) the Left-right Pushup Challenge.

The video is the latest in the department’s recent attempt to join the popular social media platform. Other videos feature information about job openings and training.

The department also took time to roast itself following its not so “great” original video. The department went on to promise “new & improved” videos.

