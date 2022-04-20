ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cryptocurrency Bonded Luna's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, Bonded Luna's BLUNA/USD price rose 4.82% to $96.68. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% gain, moving from $87.35 to its current price. As it...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Are Sleeping on Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu, According to Analyst – Here’s His Strategy

A crypto trader who has built a large following with his timely altcoin calls says that Dogecoin (DOGE) and its biggest competitor are due for big gains. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 171,000 Twitter followers that he’s aiming to accumulate Shiba Inu (SHIB) with the expectation that DOGE triggers rallies in SHIB.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Under Heavy Accumulation Phase As Whales Now Hold Over $280,000,000,000 in BTC: Top On-Chain Analyst

A popular on-chain analyst is revealing that Bitcoin is going through a huge accumulation phase with large entities now holding hundreds of billions of dollars worth of BTC. In the latest edition of the Blockware Intelligence newsletter, William Clemente says that despite BTC’s volatile price action, market participants are buying and holding BTC at a historic rate.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Rival Solana (SOL) and One Low-Cap Altcoin Flashing Bottom Signals, According to Crypto Analyst

A closely tracked crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) and one low-cap crypto asset are starting to show signs of bottoming out. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 173,100 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana appears to be carving out a low as the Ethereum rival continues to respect support at $100.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bluna
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sees Nearly $5M Liquidations Over 24 Hours

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw close to $5 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours. What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, 31.60 million DOGE worth $4.76 million was liquidated on Sunday. Unlike most of the cryptocurrency market, which saw a majority of longs liquidated, DOGE saw an equal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 5.36% to $3,086.44. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $3,063.51 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Macy's workforce increased 17% in fiscal 2021, but was still more than 25% below pre-pandemic levels

Macy's Inc. M, -1.12% disclosed that it had 88,857 employees as of Jan. 29, 2022, up 17.4% from 75,711 a year ago, which was impacted by COVID-19-related store closures. Despite the increase, the current workforce is still 27.8% below the 123,000 employees the department store chain had as of pre-pandemic Feb. 1, 2020. The company said in its fiscal 2021 annual report filed Friday that although it has experienced a "strong recovery" in results last year as COVID-19 impacts waned, it expect that COVID-19 "could continue to have adverse impacts on the company's business," as well as its financial condition. The stock, which slipped 1.3% in premarket trading Friday, had soared 132.7% in 2021, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Is Cardano About To Break Out? Analytics Firm Says Traders Feel Confident About ADA

Traders are currently feeling positive about Cardano (ADA) despite a grueling six months of bearish price action, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. In a new tweet, Santiment notes that crowd sentiment towards ADA has surged to its most positive levels since mid-November when the Ethereum (ETH) competitor was trading around $2.00.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Are Accumulating Bitcoin and Two Altcoin Projects While Unloading Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu: On-Chain Data

The world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are snapping up leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) and a new security-based altcoin while unloading dog-themed meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to on-chain data from whale-tracking website WhaleStats, over the last 30 days, deep-pocketed Ethereum investors have been accumulating the Bitcoin-pegged Ethereum...
PETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dollar Gen

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dollar Gen DG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy