Florida man pleads guilty to sending Ilhan Omar death threat

A Florida man pleaded guilty to threatening Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar .

David Hannon, a 67-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida , admitted to sending an email to Omar and threatening to shoot her. He now faces one count of threatening a federal official, according to the Justice Department .



Hannon sent an email on July 16, 2019, to Omar with the subject line "[You're] dead, you radical Muslim," according to a DOJ press release . Hannon also referred to Omar and other women of color in Congress as "radical rats" and then asked whether Omar was prepared to "die for Islam" and threatened to shoot her in the head, according to the email.

“Threatening to kill our elected officials, especially because of their race, ethnicity, or religious beliefs, is offensive to our nation’s fundamental values,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who violate federal laws that prohibit violent, hate-motivated threats. All elected officials, regardless of their background, should be able to represent their communities and serve the public free from hate-motivated threats and violence.”

Hannon sent the email a day after Omar appeared at a press event alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, officials said. The four congresswomen denounced former President Donald Trump's June 14, 2019, remarks telling the representatives to " go back " to where they came from.

The Minnesota representative has been a frequent target of death threats since she was elected in 2018. Omar said she saw an increase in death threats in April 2019 after Trump tweeted an edited video featuring her comments on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Omar also played a death threat voicemail during a presentation condemning Rep. Lauren Boebert's claim she was part of the “Jihad Squad.”