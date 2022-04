The Sylva social district is open for business, just in time for this weekend’s Greening Up the Mountains festival. On Thursday night, the Sylva Board of Commissioners voted to amend the previously approved social district ordinance, reducing the days of operation to Friday through Sunday. The board will revisit the ordinance after six months, an amount of time it is considering as a test period for the social district.

SYLVA, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO