‘MAFS’ Preview: Jasmina Admits She’s Still Not ‘Ready’ To Be Intimate With Michael

By Avery Thompson
 2 days ago

Jasmina and Michael sit down to discuss things they need to answer as Decision Day approaches and their future in general. They start with kids. Michael believes they both agreed on waiting 2-3 years to start having children. However, Jasmina wants to start trying fairly quickly.

“I want a lot of children. I’ve got to start pushing them out,” Jasmina says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 20 episode of Married At First Sight. The subject of kids brings up something else the couple needs to discuss: intimacy.

Jasmina and Michael in the April 20 episode. (Lifetime)

“Well, we still aren’t physical in the sense of like kissing,” Jasmina admits. Jasmina and Michael have a connection, but their kissing and touching are pretty much non-existent.

“This is the happiest I’ve been. But in that department, I’m just not there yet… I don’t have the urge to run up and lay one on him,” Jasmina says.

Michael admits that it’s “hard to hear” from “somebody that you want to be in a relationship with, but there’s nothing I can do to force romance.” The couple is advised to hold hands and cuddle more. Basically, they need to try “as many expressions of affections as possible.”

For Michael, he doesn’t want a platonic relationship with his wife at the end of the day. “The romance factor has to grow because I do want my wife to be my best friend, of course, but not just my best friend,” Michael says.

Jasmina reveals she’s not ready to be intimate with Michael. (Lifetime)

Jasmina joined Married At First Sight because she’s truly ready to settle down after healing from her trauma. She’s an early childhood education teacher who wants to start a family of her own. After a heart-to-heart with his sister, Michael decided to sign up for Married At First Sight. He had tried out all the dating apps, but nothing substantial ever came out of it. Married At First Sight season 14 airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.

Comments / 1

