Power companies ask Public Service Commission for $297 million annual rate adjustment

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppalachian Power and Wheeling Power are asking for an adjusted rate increase of $297 million annually. Currently the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66, according to Appalachian Power. If approved as filed the adjustment would add $18.41 to that amount beginning Sept. 1, 2022....

