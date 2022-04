Megan Souza’s story is a lot like many of those who have journeyed into the cannabis industry: she discovered the power of cannabis in a desperate search for natural relief from chronic health conditions and anxiety. Thankful and vocal about the incredible relief she experienced, the local cannabis community of California’s Central Coast welcomed her into the fold with open arms. The reputation of the community’s accessibility, advocacy and altruism rang true as Megan found herself supported in her journey of wellness and plant education, relishing in the friendships she made and the wealth of knowledge area experts were happy to share. As a professional academic who is naturally curious, a grateful Megan decided to learn as much as she could about different cannabis products and their effects on the body. What she quickly found along the way was – what was then – a big gap in the industry when it came to transparency into the growth and cultivation practices of the plants.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO