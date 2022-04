Hazard rolled to a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship with a 6-2 win over Breathitt County last Friday. The Bulldogs rolled through their competition until the championship game in the 14th Region All “A” Classic. Hazard opened the tournament with a 25-0 win over Cordia in three innings in the opening round. The Bulldogs followed with a 15-0 win over Buckhorn in three innings and another 15-0 win over Leslie County in three innings in the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

HAZARD, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO