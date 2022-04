Tadej Pogačar came into La Flèche Wallonne among the top favourites for glory on the Mur de Huy, despite his previous best finish being ninth place two years ago. In the end, the Slovenian didn't improve on that result and ended the race in 12th place. He had been among the top five men heading into the final 250 metres of the steep 1.3km climb that decides La Flèche Wallonne but faded heading around the final bend amid surges by the podium trio of Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO