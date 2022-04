The live-action DC world has brought a number of iconic performances to the screen, ranging from characters who were mainstays to characters who only had mere minutes of screentime. Among the latter (thus far) has been J.K. Simmons' take on Commissioner James Gordon, who only briefly appeared in both cuts of Justice League, but still got a lot of praise for his take on the character. Fans were pleasantly surprised to learn that Simmons would be reprising his role in the upcoming Batgirl HBO Max movie, alongside In the Heights star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. In a recent interview with The Academy Awardss' AFrame website, Simmons spoke about returning to the part, and teased that the film will dive into "a different aspect of the character" through the relationship with his family.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO