HOW THIS WOMAN-OWNED CANNABIS BRAND IS TAKING ON THE INDUSTRY – AND WINNING

Session Goods’ smoking accessories — including bongs and pipes — look so sleek and sophisticated, you’d be forgiven for mistaking them as modern art or thoughtful home goods at first glance. The brand’s collection of beautiful smoking accessories are intelligently designed to blend in, but Session is constantly dreaming up ideas on how to make its products stand out. A desire to celebrate creativity has inspired Session Goods’ new Surrealist Colorway collection. Inspired directly by visual masterpieces and philosophies of the Surrealists (as well as the dreams, desires and memories of the Session Goods team), the new set of colors are meant to both accent the Session Goods Bong or Pipe and inspire you to embrace your own imagination to escape from day-to-day inhibitions. There are three new colors on offer, including “Dream” blue, “Desire” green and “Memory” gray, but regardless of your palette preference, each delivers a dreamy new perspective.

SHOPPING ・ 11 HOURS AGO