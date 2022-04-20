Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers looking for attempted murder suspect

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding an attempted murder suspect in an April 9 Abbeville shooting.

Jaylin Veney, 27, of Abbeville, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Felony warrants have been issued for his arrest. Veney’s described as a Black male with brown eyes, black hair, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing approximately 130 lbs.

“If you or your family member was the victim of a crime, you would want someone to come forward,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais. “Help us keep Vermilion parish safe.”

If you have information on this or any other crime, you’re encouraged to call the TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report your tips anonymously where you can earn a possible cash reward.

