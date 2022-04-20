Jakub Vrana scores twice to lead Red Wings to road win over Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings weren’t able to sweep their Sunshine State series, falling last night to the Stanley Cup contending Florida Panthers by a 5-2 final score. That came on the heels of taking down their rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena earlier in the week. They’ve only...
TAMPA, Fla. — The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are heading to the White House. The White House announced Friday the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to visit the White House Monday in Washington, D.C. The celebration of their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins will take place on the South Lawn.
Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle...
The Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), losers of three games in a row on home ice, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) -- who've lost four straight away from home -- on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET. Pittsburgh earned a 4-0 victory at home its last time out on April 21...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
Ovechkin hit 50 goals, but Capitals lose 4-3 to Vegas in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals had a whirlwind night in Las Vegas as captain Alex Ovechkin hit more milestones, but they came in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Washington rallied to tie...
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their stars Thursday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, missing forward Brayden Point. Point is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, says Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times. According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Point had had a maintenance day Wednesday, however seeing Point out with injury is still somewhat surprising news.
Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist as the Florida Panthers clinched the Atlantic Division title and the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record-tying 12 games,...
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Detroit Red Wings gave themselves a shot, but the Florida Panthers showed why they're the ones chasing the Presidents' Trophy.
They scored three times in 10 minutes Thursday at FLA Live Arena and the best the Wings could do was keep it close for two periods. They wound up losing,...
EditorsNote: Corrected Theodore’s name in 5th graf; recast 10th graf. Shea Theodore scored at 2:09 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a history-making night by Alex Ovechkin to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
O-V O-V pic.twitter.com/6HOoreOQZQ. — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 21, 2022. His goal also tied the game for the Capitals. However, Washington would fall to Las Vegas 4-3 in overtime. It was Ovechkin’s 780th career goal, putting him a notice closer to catch Gretzky’s goal record of 894....
Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
