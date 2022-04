It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep saying “it’s early” about the Yankees’ lineup because 2022 thus far only seems like an unpleasant extension of last season. In an all-too-familiar scenario, New York got a solid pitching performance, and couldn’t do anything with the bats, dropping a very winnable game to the Tigers this afternoon in Detroit. The end was mired in controversy around manager Aaron Boone’s decision to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera in his last at-bat despite the future Hall of Famer sitting a hit away from 3,000, but for Yankees fans’ focus, the story should remain the sorry excuse for an offense.

