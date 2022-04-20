ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Instant karma': Moment driver runs a red light - right next to a police car which pulls them over minutes later

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
 2 days ago

This is the moment a driver was caught out when they ran a red light right next to a police car.

Dashcam footage captured by Shaun Ballinger shows a line of cars stopping at the traffic lights in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, on April 12.

Mr Ballinger pulls up behind a stationary police car while they wait for the traffic lights to change.

Seconds later a white Mercedes zooms past in the left-hand lane and drives straight through the red light.

Dashcam footage captured by Shaun Ballinger shows him pull up behind a police car at a red light in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, on April 12. Seconds later a white Mercedes zooms past in the left-hand lane and drives straight through the red light.
Almost immediately the police car pulls out and puts its sirens on before speeding off to catch the Mercedes driver.

When the lights turn green and the Mr Ballinger's vehicle starts moving again, the footage shows a line of traffic stuck behind the Mercedes which has been pulled over by the police car.

Shaun posted his footage in a motorist Facebook group on April 15, writing: 'Instant karma.'

The post received plenty of comments from viewers who were happy to see that the driver was caught.

One social media user said: 'Don't you just love it when that happens.'

Another wrote: 'I enjoyed that, in the right place at the right time.'

Almost immediately the police car pulls out and puts its sirens on before speeding off to catch the  Mercedes driver. The footage ends with the Mercedes at the side of the road after apparently being pulled over by the police
A third added: 'The amount of times that this happens, I'm so glad to see one get caught for once.'

Another viewer added: 'Can't see a red light and can't see a police car next to a red light. How on earth have they got a licence?'

Speaking today, Shaun said: 'I saw him in my mirrors at first and thought he was going a bit quick on the approach.

'When he went through the red lights I was in a bit of disbelief, thinking what an idiot, as the driver could have hurt someone crossing.

The post received plenty of comments from viewers who were happy to see that the driver was caught

'Not to mention the driver did it with the police car directly in front of me.

'That quickly turned into laughter of satisfaction when the police put their blues on and went after them.'

The penalty for being caught running a red light in the UK is a fixed penalty of £100, but drivers can also have three or six points added onto their licence.

Some traffic lights have been fitted with cameras in recent years that act similarly to speed cameras, but these cameras are only normally deployed in areas notorious or offending.

