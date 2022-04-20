ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 10:58:00 Expires: 2022-04-21 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grand Forks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Red Lake, west central Polk and southeastern Grand Forks Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bygland, or 12 miles south of Grand Forks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bygland around 1235 PM CDT. Fisher and Davidson around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Crookston, Gentilly, Huot and Dorothy. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 125 and 131. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Red Lake, central Polk, western Beltrami and Pennington Counties through 200 PM CDT At 114 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dorothy, or 17 miles southwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Accumulating small hail is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Red Lake Falls around 120 PM CDT. St. Hilaire around 130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazel, Plummer, High Landing and Goodridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Local gusts to 45 mph possible on Ventura County beaches. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Beaches, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, and This includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 1 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Roadways may be affected gusty cross winds and blowing dust. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains and Pinal/Superstition Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County and the Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY IN APACHE COUNTY. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville and Saint Johns. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55-65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust with briefly lower visibilities possible. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley and Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph for Friday afternoon. Winds southwest 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph for Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent for Friday afternoon. As low as 9 percent for Saturday afternoon. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Thunderstorms along a dry line are forecast to develop Friday evening and with the dry fuels, little rainfall, and lightning there could be fires started from the storms.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Turning west this evening and decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau, Curry County, Roosevelt County, De Baca County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA AND NORTHERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, Tiffin, Oxford, Lake Macbride State Park, Conroy, F.W. Kent Park, Sugar Bottom Camp Ground, Homestead, Coralville Lake Dam Complex, West Overlook, Newport, Upper South Amana, South Amana, Morse, Elmira and Oasis. This includes the following highways Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
IOWA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Chuckwalla Mountains and Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

