Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; Fayette Strong Wind Gusts Possible As the areas of rain push to the east, strong southeasterly wind gusts could develop in their wake...gusting as high as 45 mph. The winds will be relatively short-lived, but could blown around unsecured, light weight outdoor objects.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 66.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 70.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Red Lake, central Polk, western Beltrami and Pennington Counties through 200 PM CDT At 114 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dorothy, or 17 miles southwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Accumulating small hail is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Red Lake Falls around 120 PM CDT. St. Hilaire around 130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazel, Plummer, High Landing and Goodridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Roadways may be affected gusty cross winds and blowing dust. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains and Pinal/Superstition Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 1 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest near the I5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County and the Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY IN APACHE COUNTY. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville and Saint Johns. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55-65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph for Friday afternoon. Winds southwest 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph for Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent for Friday afternoon. As low as 9 percent for Saturday afternoon. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Thunderstorms along a dry line are forecast to develop Friday evening and with the dry fuels, little rainfall, and lightning there could be fires started from the storms.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Keokuk The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Keokuk County in southeastern Iowa * Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sigourney, Delta, Hayesville, Lancaster, Keokuk County Expo and Talleyrand. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust with briefly lower visibilities possible. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley and Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yuma PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE YUMA AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Yuma area through this evening. An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/yuma or call 602-771-2300.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson and Loving Counties, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX

