Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1200 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Saguache, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Costilla, Conejos, Archuleta, Hinsdale, Mineral, San Juan, La Plata, Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Saguache, Alamosa, Del Norte, San Luis, Conejos, Pagosa Springs, Creede, Lake City, Durango, Silverton, Cortez, Dove Creek, Telluride, Ouray, and Montrose. WHEN...1200 PM Friday April 22 to 900 PM Friday April 22 IMPACTS...Very strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Friday. The best chance for widespread dust will be in the San Luis Valley, especially during the afternoon hours. Areas of dust should gradually decrease throughout the advisory area Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.
