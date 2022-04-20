ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 10:58:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant Strong Wind Gusts Possible As the areas of rain push to the east, strong southeasterly wind gusts could develop in their wake...gusting as high as 45 mph. The winds will be relatively short-lived, but could blown around unsecured, light weight outdoor objects.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Rip Currents#Beaches
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Red Lake, central Polk, western Beltrami and Pennington Counties through 200 PM CDT At 114 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dorothy, or 17 miles southwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Accumulating small hail is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Red Lake Falls around 120 PM CDT. St. Hilaire around 130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazel, Plummer, High Landing and Goodridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Limon, Southern Lincoln County, and Akron. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley and Wet Mountain Valley, southern and eastern Fremont County, the Wets and Sangre De Cristo mountains and all of the southeast plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Widespread blowing dust will significantly reduce visibility which could drop below 1/4 mile at times during the strongest winds.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County and the Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Turning west this evening and decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau, Curry County, Roosevelt County, De Baca County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust with briefly lower visibilities possible. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley and Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Chuckwalla Mountains and Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest near the I5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Roadways may be affected gusty cross winds and blowing dust. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Anticipated precipitation over the next few days will cause rises on area rivers to exceed minor flood stage. Crest are subject to change as additional forecast precipitation is accounted for within the river forecasts. Current forecasts account for forecast precipitation through 7 am CDT Saturday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Flood gates are closed and storm water pumping stations are activated. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 38.0 feet mid to late next week. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1200 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Saguache, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Costilla, Conejos, Archuleta, Hinsdale, Mineral, San Juan, La Plata, Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Saguache, Alamosa, Del Norte, San Luis, Conejos, Pagosa Springs, Creede, Lake City, Durango, Silverton, Cortez, Dove Creek, Telluride, Ouray, and Montrose. WHEN...1200 PM Friday April 22 to 900 PM Friday April 22 IMPACTS...Very strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Friday. The best chance for widespread dust will be in the San Luis Valley, especially during the afternoon hours. Areas of dust should gradually decrease throughout the advisory area Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Archuleta; Dolores; La Plata; Montezuma; Montrose; Ouray; San Juan; San Miguel AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1100 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Saguache, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Costilla, Conejos, Archuleta, Mineral, San Juan, La Plata, Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Saguache, Alamosa, Del Norte, San Luis, Conejos, Pagosa Springs, Creede, Lake City, Durango, Silverton, Cortez, Dove Creek, Telluride, Ouray, and Montrose. WHEN...1100 AM Friday April 22 to 900 PM Friday April 22 IMPACTS...Very strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Friday. The best chance for widespread dust will be in the San Luis Valley, especially during the afternoon hours. Areas of dust should gradually decrease throughout the advisory area Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

