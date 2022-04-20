Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, Gaten Matarazzo join 'My Father's Dragon' voice cast

April 20 (UPI) -- Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, Deadwood alum Ian McShane and Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo have signed up for voice roles in the Netflix animated movie, My Father's Dragon.

The ensemble will also include Jacob Tremblay, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest,

, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln and Jack Smith.

Nora Twomey is directing the adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett's classic children's book.

"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett's amazing book," Twomey said in a statement Wednesday.

"We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world."