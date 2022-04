In a year packed with near-constant noise at Austin's purpose-built Formula 1 racetrack, the uncertainty around Circuit of the Americas' newest F1 deal may seem to be forgotten.But for dedicated fans, the four months of uncertainty following COTA's expired 10-year deal was more than just a blip on the global racing radar. The track, which is host to the U.S. Grand Prix, NASCAR races, and more, announced that it had secured at least five more years with F1 in February.Here are the exclusive details on inking the deal from COTA chairman Bobby Epstein himself.Why the wait?October on our minds. 🤔...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO